Onset fire responds to gas leak

December 21, 2019


ONSET – Onset Firefighters were called to investigate a gas leak with National Grid on Cranberry Hwy in area of AJ Marks Saturday afternoon. National Grid was able to find and secure the leak. Onset Fire remains you to always call Dig Safe before digging or placing any items into the ground.
Photo by Onset Fire/CWN

