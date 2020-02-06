Orleans Citizens Forum-Meet with the Chiefs

ORLEANS – On Thursday, February 20th, 3:30-5:00 at the Orleans Senior Center, the Orleans Citizens Forum will provide the opportunity for citizens to meet with Police Chief Scott MacDonald and Fire Chief Tony Pike. Chief MacDonald and Chief Pike will discuss current issues and concerns facing their respective departments and those in attendance will be able to engage with the Chiefs regarding any of their questions and concerns. Anticipated topics to be discussed include:

How is “Organizational Success” defined in law enforcement ? How does that apply to the Orleans Police Department.

How does workforce crisis affect the ability for the OPD to recruit and retain qualified officers?

What is current status of Air Quality Study and Occupational Chart Study underway at the Orleans Fire Department?

Ambulance billing and reimbursement status?

Various services provided by OFD (ambulance, rescue, fire, etc) and percentage of time each consumes?