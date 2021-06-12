ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: Orleans Police report they were on location Saturday along the Cape Cod Rail Trail with their brothers in red to assist in removing a family of raccoons who had gotten themselves stuck in a storm drain with a bit more rain water than was comfortable for them. The FD guys don’t let us use their tools so they were given room to work and took care of the heavy lifting. Wildcare was contacted and arrived to help with the relocation of the animals.
Orleans Fire and Police rescue raccoons trapped in storm drain
June 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Animal Rescue League to Fully Reopen Brewster Location
- CapeCod.com’s Top 5 News Stories
- Survey for Falmouth Complete Streets Project is Open
- Barnstable Graduation, Auto Show Rescheduled by Weather
- Diver Badly Bruised After Being Caught in Whale’s Mouth
- Lobster Diver Injured When Caught in Whale’s Mouth
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Reopening and Nero’s Bill with State Rep. Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Ropeless Fishing Gear with Dr. Hannah Myers
- Barnstable Teacher Placed on Leave Following Physical Altercation
- Whale Rescuers Free Humpback from Fishing Gear Entanglement
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Push to Extend Mail-In, Early Voting
- State Reemployment Program Speeds COVID Economic Recovery