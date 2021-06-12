Orleans Fire and Police rescue raccoons trapped in storm drain



ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: Orleans Police report they were on location Saturday along the Cape Cod Rail Trail with their brothers in red to assist in removing a family of raccoons who had gotten themselves stuck in a storm drain with a bit more rain water than was comfortable for them. The FD guys don’t let us use their tools so they were given room to work and took care of the heavy lifting. Wildcare was contacted and arrived to help with the relocation of the animals.