ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue responded to a housing complex on Main Street after a contractor using a bucket lift got caught in the trees and was unable to move the bucket. Tower 176, Ambulance 172, Car 179 responded. The operator was not injured. Tower 176 was able to cut away tree limbs that the were entangled in the hydraulic boom and assist in restarting the machine. Once that was done, the lift was able to be lowered to the ground without further incident.
Orleans Fire-Rescue assist man after bucket lift gets stuck in trees
September 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
