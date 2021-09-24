You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans Fire-Rescue assist man after bucket lift gets stuck in trees

Orleans Fire-Rescue assist man after bucket lift gets stuck in trees

September 24, 2021

Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue responded to a housing complex on Main Street after a contractor using a bucket lift got caught in the trees and was unable to move the bucket. Tower 176, Ambulance 172, Car 179 responded. The operator was not injured. Tower 176 was able to cut away tree limbs that the were entangled in the hydraulic boom and assist in restarting the machine. Once that was done, the lift was able to be lowered to the ground without further incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 