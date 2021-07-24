ORLEANS – Orleans Police Please ask you to join them in congratulating Ofc. Kerry O’Connell on her retirement. Ofc. O’Connell’s last day of work is today, after 32 years of service for the town of Orleans. Ofc. O’Connell is quick to help everyone; citizens, coworkers, someone she just met, and she always did it with a smile. In her 32 years of service she wore many hats and assignments within the department, liaison for the Council on Aging, Sexual Assault Investigator, RAD Instructor, Project Lifesaver Instructor to name a few, and never missed a volunteering opportunity for our police association events. If you haven’t met her on patrol then you’ve surely seen her on a detail, where more than likely she struck up a conversation with you because a laugh and a new friend is a daily goal of Ofc. O’Connell. She is a mentor to many, a friend to all and she will be greatly missed. Orleans Police wish Ofc. O’Connell well and the very best in the adventures that lay ahead in her retirement.
Orleans police officer retires today after 32 years
July 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Planning Board Raises Building Height Concern With Mashpee Commons
- Nantucket Fire Department Names New Deputy Chief
- Cape Cod Commission Approves Climate Action Plan
- Sunday Journal – Shark Warning System with Cape Cod Ocean Community’s Heather Doyle
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Mosquito Outbreak with Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project’s Gabrielle Sakolsky
- Sunday Journal – Paul Schwendener with the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
- More Communities Recommend Masks Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases
- House OKs Sports Betting Bill but Fate in Senate Uncertain
- Small Businesses Lifted By Return of Summer Tourists
- As Tokyo Games Open, Can Olympic Flame Burn Away the Funk?
- Baker and Local Leaders Highlight Housing Issues on Cape
- Cape Cod Foundation Holding Annual “Non-Event”
- Nauset Beach OSV Reopening Pushed Back as Birds Re-Nest