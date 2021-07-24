Orleans police officer retires today after 32 years

ORLEANS – Orleans Police Please ask you to join them in congratulating Ofc. Kerry O’Connell on her retirement. Ofc. O’Connell’s last day of work is today, after 32 years of service for the town of Orleans. Ofc. O’Connell is quick to help everyone; citizens, coworkers, someone she just met, and she always did it with a smile. In her 32 years of service she wore many hats and assignments within the department, liaison for the Council on Aging, Sexual Assault Investigator, RAD Instructor, Project Lifesaver Instructor to name a few, and never missed a volunteering opportunity for our police association events. If you haven’t met her on patrol then you’ve surely seen her on a detail, where more than likely she struck up a conversation with you because a laugh and a new friend is a daily goal of Ofc. O’Connell. She is a mentor to many, a friend to all and she will be greatly missed. Orleans Police wish Ofc. O’Connell well and the very best in the adventures that lay ahead in her retirement.