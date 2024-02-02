You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans Police remind people text to 911 is available in Massachusetts

Orleans Police remind people text to 911 is available in Massachusetts

February 2, 2024

CAPE COD – Your safety is our top priority, and we are excited to share some important news with you as this may not be a well-known fact. Text-to-911 is available in case you can’t call! This means you can send a text message to 911 in case of an emergency, offering you an added way to reach out for help.

Why Text 911 is a Game-Changer: Silent Emergencies: For situations where it’s unsafe to make a phone call, texting allows you to discreetly and safely communicate with our dispatchers. Accessibility: It’s a crucial tool for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech impairments. Enhanced Response Time: Providing your location and details through text can expedite our response and better assist you.

Here’s what you need to know when using Text 911: Include Your Location: Share your precise location in the first message. Stay Calm and Clear: Keep your messages concise and provide essential details calmly. Text Only for Emergencies: Use Text 911 for situations that require immediate attention.

Spread the word, let your friends and family know about this valuable service, and help us keep the community safe!

