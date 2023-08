ORLEANS – Orleans Police will hold their 23rd annual Orleans Police Block Party “A Night to Unite” on Wednesday (August 16th) from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Main Street. The event will feature antique and classic cars, entertainment, food, dancing and music from WOMR.

Main Street will be closed down at 5 PM. Classic cars will arrive at 5:15 PM.

Anyone questions, please contact Lt. Andy McLaughlin at 508-255-0117.