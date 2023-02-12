You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Outside fire spreads to house in Marstons Mills

Outside fire spreads to house in Marstons Mills

February 12, 2023

MARSTONS MILLS – A fire damaged a home in Marstons Mills Sunday afternoon. Fire crews were called to Captain Deyoung Terrace sometime after 3:30 PM. According to reports, a grill caught the exterior of the house on fire. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire but had to check for fire spread inside the house. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 