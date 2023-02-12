MARSTONS MILLS – A fire damaged a home in Marstons Mills Sunday afternoon. Fire crews were called to Captain Deyoung Terrace sometime after 3:30 PM. According to reports, a grill caught the exterior of the house on fire. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire but had to check for fire spread inside the house. No injuries were reported.
Outside fire spreads to house in Marstons Mills
February 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
