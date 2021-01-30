Overnight fire guts garage in Dennis

DENNIS – Dennis fire department responded to an early morning fire at 35 Tower Road, West Dennis. The call came in at 02:06 am and fire and police arrived a 16 x 20 detached garage was fully involved. The police department assisted in removing the victims from their home along with their pet cat, while firefighters battled the fire.

The radiant heat from the garage was strong enough to melt the vinyl siding and crack a couple of windows on the main house 15 yards away. Dennis firefighters with the assistance of Yarmouth fire department, stretched hoses to protect the house and extinguish the blaze. The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished within 45 minutes.

The fire in under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

There were no reported injuries and the owners of the home were allowed back in after the fire