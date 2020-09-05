EASTHAM – Rescuers were called to Coast Guard Beach in Eastham around 1:30 PM. According to reports, a woman had suffered a back and possible spinal injury. She was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. It was unclear how the injury was sustained. The incident is under investigation by U.S. Park Rangers.
Patron suffers possible spinal injury at Eastham beach
September 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
