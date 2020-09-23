You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Paving project begins in West Brewster

Paving project begins in West Brewster

September 23, 2020


BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that today (9/23/20) National Grid begins the final phase of the gas main replacement  project in Brewster.  This work involves road repair and repaving.  Over the next two weeks, crews will  be milling and paving the four mile stretch of road that lies within the project’s footprint.  This will  include the east end of Stony Brook Road, Satucket Road, and Slough Road.  During the road  construction, traffic will at times be reduced to a single lane and some detours may be put in place to  help motorists avoid work crews.  Frequent updates will be posted to the Brewster Police Department  Facebook page and the Town of Brewster Website.

