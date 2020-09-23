BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that today (9/23/20) National Grid begins the final phase of the gas main replacement project in Brewster. This work involves road repair and repaving. Over the next two weeks, crews will be milling and paving the four mile stretch of road that lies within the project’s footprint. This will include the east end of Stony Brook Road, Satucket Road, and Slough Road. During the road construction, traffic will at times be reduced to a single lane and some detours may be put in place to help motorists avoid work crews. Frequent updates will be posted to the Brewster Police Department Facebook page and the Town of Brewster Website.
Paving project begins in West Brewster
September 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
