You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Falmouth

Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Falmouth

September 10, 2021

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car in Falmouth shortly before 11:30 PM Friday evening. The collision happened on Grand Avenue near Amherst Avenue. The victim was rushed to Falmouith Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 