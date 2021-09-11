FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car in Falmouth shortly before 11:30 PM Friday evening. The collision happened on Grand Avenue near Amherst Avenue. The victim was rushed to Falmouith Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Falmouth
September 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
