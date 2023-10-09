HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis around 6:45 PM Monday. The incident happened on Bearse’s Way by U-haul moving and storage. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck and injured in Hyannis
October 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
