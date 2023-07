bo072823 MedFlight landing at SP Barracks from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

BOURNE – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Bourne shortly before 4:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Trowbridge Road just off the rotary. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Mass State Police barracks to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Bourne Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council crash reconstruction team as part of the investigation.