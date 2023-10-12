You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Chatham

Pedestrian struck by car in Chatham

October 12, 2023

CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham around 7:30 AM Thursday. The incident happened on Stepping Stones Road near the bike trail. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

