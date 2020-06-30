HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reprtedly struck by a car in Hyannis Monday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 PM on Main Street by KKaties Burger Bar. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert with upper extremity injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis
June 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
