You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

June 30, 2020

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reprtedly struck by a car in Hyannis Monday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 PM on Main Street by KKaties Burger Bar. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert with upper extremity injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 