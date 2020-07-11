You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Route 25 in Wareham

Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Route 25 in Wareham

July 10, 2020

WAREHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck and critically injured on Route 25 in Wareham just before 9 PM Friday evening. The incident happened eastbound at the merge of I-195. Bystanders were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. State Police called their Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) to respond. Only one lane was getting by the scene causing traffic delays.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 