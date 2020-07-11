WAREHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck and critically injured on Route 25 in Wareham just before 9 PM Friday evening. The incident happened eastbound at the merge of I-195. Bystanders were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. State Police called their Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) to respond. Only one lane was getting by the scene causing traffic delays.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Route 25 in Wareham
July 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
