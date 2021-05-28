You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck in Bourne

Pedestrian struck in Bourne

May 27, 2021

BOURNE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Bourne. The incident happened sometime after 8 PM Thursday at the intersection of Clay Pond Road and County Road. The victim was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 