BOURNE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Bourne. The incident happened sometime after 8 PM Thursday at the intersection of Clay Pond Road and County Road. The victim was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck in Bourne
May 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
