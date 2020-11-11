Pedestrian struck in Eastham

EASTHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Eastham about 5:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Route 6 by the 7-Eleven. The victim escaped serious injury but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident is under investigation by Eastham Police.

Update: Eastham Police tell Cape Wide News that at 5:23 PM, their officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 2360 State Highway (Route 6)(The 7-Eleven convenience store). When Officers arrived they located the pedestrian and determined that he had minor injuries. As a result of these injuries the pedestrian was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Eastham Fire Department. Based on witness information and evidence located at the crash site, the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was located by Eastham Officers a short time later . The suspect vehicle was a 2007 Toyota Camry. The crash is currently under investigation by the Eastham Police Department.