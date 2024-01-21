You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck in Harwich

January 21, 2024

HARWICH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Harwich late Sunday morning. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Star Market on Sisson Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.

