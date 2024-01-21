HARWICH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Harwich late Sunday morning. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Star Market on Sisson Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck in Harwich
January 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Route 28 Hyannis East Sewer Expansion Project Picks Up Monday
- Steamship Authority Postpones Summer Reservation Openings
- OSHA Reports On Worker Death At Brockton Hospital Site
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: FAFSA Tips with AAA Financial Aid Expert
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Engaging Younger Voices in the Cape’s Economy
- Brockton Shooting Suspect Arrested in Hyannis
- VIDEO: Arts in 2024 with the Cape Symphony’s Mike Albaugh
- State Rep. Xiarhos Joins Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod’s Board of Directors
- State Surveys Coastal Mass After Mid-January Storms
- 48 New Police Officers Graduation From Plymouth Academy
- State Announces Pair Of New Hires To Assist In Migrant Integration
- Annual Report Continues To Go After Cape Cod Water Quality
- Falmouth County Delegate Dan Gessen Activated for National Guard