Pedestrian struck in Hyannis

January 18, 2022

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on North Street at Sea Street Extension. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

