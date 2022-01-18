HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on North Street at Sea Street Extension. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck in Hyannis
January 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
