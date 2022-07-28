BOURNE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Buzzards Bay about 3 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street near the train depot. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the collision.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Bourne
July 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- EPA New England Invests $132M in Estuary Protection Including Buzzards Bay
- Barnstable County Awards First ARPA Grant to Mashpee
- Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event
- UPDATE: Friday’s Mega Millions Estimated at $1.1 Billion
- Woods Hole Film Festival Returns for 31st Year
- Boaters Urged to be Careful After Plymouth Whale Incident
- Water Main Repairs Impact Strawberry Hill Road, Pine Street
- Fishing Derby Raises Awareness for Veteran Suicide Prevention
- Falmouth Heights Mixed-Use Development for Sale
- Experts: Right Whales Now Year-Round Neighbors for Cape Cod
- AAA: Higher Gas Prices Have Led to New Driving Habits
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Sweeping Abortion Access Bill
- VIDEO: Jumping Humpback Lands on Boat in Plymouth; No One Hurt