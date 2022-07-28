You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Bourne

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Bourne

July 28, 2022

BOURNE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Buzzards Bay about 3 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street near the train depot. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the collision.

