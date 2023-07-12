Pedestrian victim of suspected hit & run in Wellfleet passes away



WELLFLEET – On Monday evening at 9:41 PM, July 10, 2023, the Wellfleet Police Department was called to the scene of a possible hit and run accident involving a male who was lying unresponsive on Route 6 with visible severe head injuries. Immediate lifesaving measures were administered by officers of the Wellfleet Police Department and rescue personnel from Wellfleet Fire within minutes of the call. Med Flight to Boston was requested, but unavailable due to weather conditions, and the patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of all those who responded and treated him, yesterday, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 59-year-old Jeffrey Richardson, from Brookfield, CT, succumbed to his injuries. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family at this difficult time.

This case is still under active investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department. The public is urged to report any information they may have regarding this case to the department. We are specifically looking for any vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror. Please contact Sgt. Nicholas Daley with any information.