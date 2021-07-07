HARWICH – A person was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet onto rocks. The incident happened off Shore Road between Grey Neck Beach and Earl Road Beach around 2:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was put on a backboard and in a protective collar and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured after falling on rocks at Harwich beach
July 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
