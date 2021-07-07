You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured after falling on rocks at Harwich beach

Person injured after falling on rocks at Harwich beach

July 7, 2021

HARWICH – A person was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet onto rocks. The incident happened off Shore Road between Grey Neck Beach and Earl Road Beach around 2:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was put on a backboard and in a protective collar and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 