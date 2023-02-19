OSTERVILLE – Aperson was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 30 feet from a tree. It happened just after 2 PM Sunday on Smoke Valley Road in Osterville. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured in fall from tree in Osterville
February 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
