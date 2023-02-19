You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured in fall from tree in Osterville

Person injured in fall from tree in Osterville

February 19, 2023

OSTERVILLE – Aperson was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 30 feet from a tree. It happened just after 2 PM Sunday on Smoke Valley Road in Osterville. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

