Person nearly drowns in Provincetown hotel pool

Person nearly drowns in Provincetown hotel pool

July 13, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A person nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Provincetown Thursday morning. Rescuers rushed to the Provincetown Inn at the western end of Commercial Street sometime before 11 AM. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

