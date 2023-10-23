You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person pulled from water off Hyannis Port

Person pulled from water off Hyannis Port

October 23, 2023

HYANNIS PORT – A person was pulled from the waters off Eugenia Fortes Beach in Hyannis Port late Monday morning. The victim reportedly fell off a small vessel. A Good Samaritan reached the victim by boat and retrieved him. The Hyannis Harbormaster and Fire boats responded to the scene. The victim was evaluated for possible hypothermia but declined transport to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

