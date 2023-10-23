HYANNIS PORT – A person was pulled from the waters off Eugenia Fortes Beach in Hyannis Port late Monday morning. The victim reportedly fell off a small vessel. A Good Samaritan reached the victim by boat and retrieved him. The Hyannis Harbormaster and Fire boats responded to the scene. The victim was evaluated for possible hypothermia but declined transport to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Person pulled from water off Hyannis Port
October 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
