HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to an unusual rescue Thursday morning. A person had reportedly become stuck to their waist in mud. The incident happened sometime after 8:30 AM at the Herring River Bridge on Lower County Road. Crews were able to free the victim who was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.
Person rescued after being stuck in waist deep mud in Harwich
April 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
