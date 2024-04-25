You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person rescued after being stuck in waist deep mud in Harwich

Person rescued after being stuck in waist deep mud in Harwich

April 25, 2024

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to an unusual rescue Thursday morning. A person had reportedly become stuck to their waist in mud. The incident happened sometime after 8:30 AM at the Herring River Bridge on Lower County Road. Crews were able to free the victim who was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.

