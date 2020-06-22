You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person suffers facial burns after microwave explodes in Wellfleet

Person suffers facial burns after microwave explodes in Wellfleet

June 22, 2020

WELLFLEET – A person suffered facial burns after a microwave reportedly exploded. The incident happened at a cottage on Designer’s Road around 1:25 PM Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 