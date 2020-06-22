WELLFLEET – A person suffered facial burns after a microwave reportedly exploded. The incident happened at a cottage on Designer’s Road around 1:25 PM Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment. Further details were not immediately available.
Person suffers facial burns after microwave explodes in Wellfleet
June 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- FDA Advises Consumers Not to Use Hand Sanitizer Products Manufactured by Eskbiochem
- Hyannis Water System Issues Non-Essential Outdoor Water Restrictions
- Three Towns on the Cape Hold Town Meetings Today
- Barnstable Teachers Association Supports Police Presence in Schools
- Public Transit Ridership Increasing as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
- MassDevelopment Announces $225,000 in Grants
- Cape Symphony Gearing Up for 2020-21 Season
- Cape Cod Foundation Assisting Local Organizations Amid COVID-19
- Xiarhos Calls on State Board to Reopen Massachusetts Faster
- Friends of Bass River Seek Support For Yarmouth Wastewater Article
- Chicken Alley Thrift Shop Reopening Tuesday on Martha’s Vineyard
- Boys And Girls Club Plans Virtual Annual Gala
- Traffic Volume Returning to Cape Cod