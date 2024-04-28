You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person suffers knee injury in equestrian accident in Falmouth

Person suffers knee injury in equestrian accident in Falmouth

April 28, 2024

FALMOUTH – A person was injured in an equestrian accident in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. Rescuers responded about 1:45 PM to a location on Carraige Shop Road where the victim reportedly suffered a knee injury. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 