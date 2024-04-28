FALMOUTH – A person was injured in an equestrian accident in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. Rescuers responded about 1:45 PM to a location on Carraige Shop Road where the victim reportedly suffered a knee injury. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Person suffers knee injury in equestrian accident in Falmouth
April 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
