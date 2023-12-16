You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup crashes into hydrant in Harwich

Pickup crashes into hydrant in Harwich

December 16, 2023

HARWICH – A pickup truck reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant in Harwich around 1:45 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Queen Anne Road at Riley Rd. The Harwich Water Department was called to secure the water and replace the hydrant. Harwich Police reportedly took the driver into custody for unknown charges. Traffic was tied up in the area until the vehicle could be towed. Further details were not immediately available.

