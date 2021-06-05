FALMOUTH – A pickup truck went out of control and slammed into a house in Falmouth late Friday evening. The truck was reportedly halfway into the house at 124 Teaticket Highway (Route 28) when crews arrived shortly after 11 PM. Neither the driver nor anyone in the house was injured. Firefighters evacuated people from the second floor of the house and called for the gas to be shutoff. A building inspector was called to check the structural integrity of the structure. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Pickup slams into house in Falmouth
June 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
