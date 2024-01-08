YARMOUTH – A pickup truck is a total loss after a fire Sunday evening. The vehicle reportedly was treating the parking lot of the Stop & Shop off Station Avenue in Yarmouth during the snowfall. No injuries were reported.
Pickup truck destroyed by fire in Yarmouth
January 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
