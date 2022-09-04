DENNIS – A pickup collided with a utility pole in on Route 134 near the Wixon Middle School in Dennis around 3:40 PM Sunday. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Dennis Police, who are investigating the crash, reported Route 134 would be closed in that area until Eversource could replace the pole.
Photos by Dennis Police/CWN
Pickup vs pole closes Route 134 in Dennis
September 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
