Plane lands safely ay Hyannis Airport after declaring emergency

Plane lands safely ay Hyannis Airport after declaring emergency

September 9, 2023

HYANNIS – A twin engine aircraft landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after delarwibg an in flight emergency. Flight tracking apps appear to show it wad a Cape Air Cessna 402C that had departed for Boston before returning. Hyannis firefighters and airport crash personnel were standing by while the plane set down just after 10 AM Saturday morning. It was not immediately clear what the problem was.

