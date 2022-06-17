BOSTON – A Cessna 402C reportedly experienced an instrument failure shortly after departing Logan International Airport in Boston early Friday afternoon. The flight was bound for Nantucket when the pilot reported the issue and diverted back to Boston. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.
Plane on flight to Nantucket returns to Logan Airport after reported instrument failure
June 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Internship Programs with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity
- Sunday Journal – Washburn Challenge for the Alzheimer’s Association
- Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting Heads to Baker
- FEMA Awards $10M to Oak Bluffs to Fight Erosion
- Massachusetts House OKs Bill to Expand Mental Health Access
- Disentanglement Team Frees Young Humpback Whale
- Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth
- Lobsterman Is Optimistic for Another Strong Season
- Cape Abilities to Hold Fundraising Walk in Hyannis
- Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back
- First Project Reviews Underway for Barnstable County ARPA Funds
- FDA Advisers Endorse 1st COVID-19 Shots for Kids Under 5