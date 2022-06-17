You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane on flight to Nantucket returns to Logan Airport after reported instrument failure

Plane on flight to Nantucket returns to Logan Airport after reported instrument failure

June 17, 2022

BOSTON – A Cessna 402C reportedly experienced an instrument failure shortly after departing Logan International Airport in Boston early Friday afternoon. The flight was bound for Nantucket when the pilot reported the issue and diverted back to Boston. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 