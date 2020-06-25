Pleasure craft collides with barge off East Chop

WOODS HOLE – A 33-foot pleasure craft collided with a barge being towed by a tugboat off East Chop Wednesday evening. A helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod along with boats from Station Menemsha and Station Woods Hole responded to the distress call. The Coast Guard says the three people onboard the pleasure craft were brought into Woods Hole and one was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Divers checked the barge and found no damage or leakage. It was unclear what the barge was transporting. The pleasure craft was towed in and it was believed the damage was repairable. The people on the pleasure craft reported seeing the tug on radar but not the barge. An examination determined navigation lights and equipment was working properly.