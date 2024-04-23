You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plymouth Fire Department, mutual aid partners respond to 30-acre brush fire

April 23, 2024

Flames that were part of an approximately 30-acre brush that burned Tuesday afternoon in the area of Savery Road and Old Sandwich Road. (Courtesy Plymouth Fire Department)

PLYMOUTH – On Tuesday, April 23, at 11:46 AM, Plymouth Fire Department responded to the area of Savery Road and Old Sandwich Road for reports of smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighter crews discovered several separate brush fires burning in the wooded area, covering approximately 30-acres.

Firefighters battled heat as they had to extend hose lines a significant distance into the wooded area. Fourteen brush trucks and three tankers responded to the scene.

Plymouth Firefighters were assisted on scene by mutual aid partners from Duxbury, Wareham, Carver and Onset Fire Departments. Additionally the Department of Fire Services Rehab Unit responded to assist.

Crews were able to contain the fire. They remain on scene where they continue to wet down the area.

There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged by the fire.

Traffic was not impacted during this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department.

