Plymouth Police make arrests for OUI and stabbing in separate incidents late Monday night

PLYMOUTH – At approximately 11 PM on March 18th, Dispatch received a call about an erratic operator in South Plymouth. Officer Kevin Ciavarra spotted the vehicle in the Ponds of Plymouth and watched with his blue lights activated as the suspect vehicle did donuts around a median at Raymond Road and Little Sandy Pond Road.

A short, low speed pursuit began.

Officer Ciavarra witnessed the suspect go up onto a lawn, then back onto Little Sandy Pond Road. The suspect vehicle fishtailed, was unable to maintain control on the dirt roadway, and struck a tree.

The operator, Geoffrey Chandler, 37, of Wareham (top right) fled on foot. Mr. Chandler was quickly apprehended by Officer Ciavarra. An investigation would reveal that he was operating under the influence.

He was arrested and charged with OUI Liquor, Negligent Operation of a M/V, Failure to Stop for Police, and Destruction of Property Under $1200.00.

Mr. Chandler also had two outstanding warrants for the following charges: Threats, Strangulation, Witness Intimidation, A&B, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, A&B, Larceny over 1200.00, and a second count of Strangulation.

In a separate incident, at approximately 11 PM on March 18th, Officers responded to a large fight at a Downtown restaurant. Upon arrival, they quelled the disturbance, began rendering aid to two people who had been stabbed, and began their investigation.

CCTV footage showed large amounts of patrons actively fighting and probable cause existed to arrest Richard Velez, 27, of Middleboro (lower right) for stabbing one person and menacing another with a knife.

Mr. Velez was charged with A&B with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Disturbing the Peace, subsequent offense.