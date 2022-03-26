Video: Polar Plunge in Harwich Port raises $20,000 for Special Olympics of Massachusetts



HARWICH PORT – Police from across the Cape came to Red River Beach Saturday to take part in the Special Olympics of Massachusetts polar plunge. Harwich Deputy Police Chief Kevin Considine the Barnstable County representative said over 100 plungers enjoyed the cold waters of Nantucket Sound and raised $20,000 for this years event. Police departments from around the world are the main support for Special Olympics.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha032622 Special OlympicsPolar Plunge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.