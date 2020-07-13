You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police activity in Wellfleet is in regards to missing person

Police activity in Wellfleet is in regards to missing person

July 12, 2020


WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police have advised that there is police activity in the Black Pond Road area. This afternoon the Wellfleet Police Department located a vehicle that belongs to a male party reported missing from his family off cape. At this time the Cape Cod Law Enforcement Search and Rescue team is checking the area trying to locate the subject. The situation will be updated once they get more information. Please avoid the area if possible so team members can conduct their search.

The search was suspended at dark but will resume first thing in the morning.

