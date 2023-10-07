HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating the crash in Hyannis. It happened late Saturday afternoon on the Route 28 side of the Cape Cod Mall. A crosswalk signal was knocked down. No serious injuries were reported.
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Hyannis
October 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
