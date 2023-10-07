You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Hyannis

October 7, 2023


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating the crash in Hyannis. It happened late Saturday afternoon on the Route 28 side of the Cape Cod Mall. A crosswalk signal was knocked down. No serious injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 