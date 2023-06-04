Police make two arrests including one for weapon and drug offenses after large disturbance at Hyannis condo complex



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that they were dispatched to the Cromwell Court Apartment Complex at 168 Barnstable Rd. Hyannis Saturday night at approximately 7:40 PM for a large fight/disturbance.

Upon arrival, the initial responding units called for mutual aid assistance due to the size of the group gathered there, however, the BPD units were able to bring the situation under control prior to the other agencies arrival at the scene.

Upon investigation, 19-year-old Hyannis resident Kadin Long was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition and was also charged with Possession of Cocaine. In addition, 26-year-old Hyannis resident Clyde Perry Jr. was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Long’s bail was set at $50,000 and Perry Jr. was held without the possibility of bail. Both individuals are being held at the Barnstable Police Department and are scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court Monday morning.