HARWICH – A power outage was reported in Harwich about 7;30 PM. Harwich Fire reported a utility pole on fire in the area of Route 137 and Queen Anne Road. Electric service was knocked out to 1,423 customers. Eversource is describing the outage as equipment damage and states they hope to have service restored in a couple of hours.
Power out to 1,400+ in Harwich
August 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
