You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power out to 1,400+ in Harwich

Power out to 1,400+ in Harwich

August 6, 2021

HARWICH – A power outage was reported in Harwich about 7;30 PM. Harwich Fire reported a utility pole on fire in the area of Route 137 and Queen Anne Road. Electric service was knocked out to 1,423 customers. Eversource is describing the outage as equipment damage and states they hope to have service restored in a couple of hours.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 