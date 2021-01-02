You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power outages reported on Outer Cape

Power outages reported on Outer Cape

January 2, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Power outages were reported in the early morning hours in parts of Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet. It was not immediately clear if gusty winds led to damage to power company equipment. As of late morning all service had been restored except for a handful of customers in Provincetown.

