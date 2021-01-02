PROVINCETOWN – Power outages were reported in the early morning hours in parts of Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet. It was not immediately clear if gusty winds led to damage to power company equipment. As of late morning all service had been restored except for a handful of customers in Provincetown.
Power outages reported on Outer Cape
January 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
