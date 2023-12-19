You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power restoration efforts continue after powerful windstorm

Power restoration efforts continue after powerful windstorm

December 19, 2023

Flooding Monday evening at Wychmere Harbor.
Harwich Fire/CWN

CAPE COD – Power restoration efforts continue after Monday’s powerful windstorm. as of 9:00 AM, 555 Eversource customers were still without power in Barnstable, 323 in Bourne and 275 in Provincetown. Elsewhere only isolated outages remain.
CWN will monitor restoration efforts through the day.

