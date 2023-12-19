CAPE COD – Power restoration efforts continue after Monday’s powerful windstorm. as of 9:00 AM, 555 Eversource customers were still without power in Barnstable, 323 in Bourne and 275 in Provincetown. Elsewhere only isolated outages remain.
CWN will monitor restoration efforts through the day.
Power restoration efforts continue after powerful windstorm
December 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
