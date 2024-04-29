Prescribed burn Tuesday at Cape Cod Space Force Station

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Officials are notifying the public of a prescribed burn operation planned for Tuesday, 30 April 2024 at Cape Cod Space Force Station, (former Pave Paws), conditions permitting, conducted by the U.S Air Force/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Who: Cape Cod Space Force Station (CCSFS)

What: Prescribed burn planned for CCSFS Burn Units 8, 9, and 10, approximately 8 total acres.

When: Tuesday, 30 April 2024, conditions permitting. Ignition operations will occur from approximately 0900 until 1700.

Where: CCSFS, Burn units 8, 9, and 10.

Why: The primary objectives of the prescribed burn are wildland fuel hazard reduction and pine barrens ecological management.