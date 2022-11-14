Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard



OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.

The search yielded approximately 22 grams of suspected cocaine which was packaged for distribution. Mr. Marshall was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Dukes County Jail where he was booked on the charge of trafficking in cocaine. He was scheduled to appear Monday in the Edgartown District Court for arraignment.

Police would like to thank members of the DEA Task Force for their assistance in this investigation.

All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.