You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown Firefighters battle vehicle fire on oversand route

Provincetown Firefighters battle vehicle fire on oversand route

October 2, 2021


PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to battle a vehicle fire shortly before 6:30 PM Saturday. A Nissan Rogue caught fire near the Race Point Ranger Station on the oversand route to the Race Point Lighthouse. No injuries were reported.  Firefighters had to carry water in portable tanks to the scene. A National Park Service fire unit with four-wheel drive arrived and helped to douse the flames.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 