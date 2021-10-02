PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to battle a vehicle fire shortly before 6:30 PM Saturday. A Nissan Rogue caught fire near the Race Point Ranger Station on the oversand route to the Race Point Lighthouse. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to carry water in portable tanks to the scene. A National Park Service fire unit with four-wheel drive arrived and helped to douse the flames.
Provincetown Firefighters battle vehicle fire on oversand route
October 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
