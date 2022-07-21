PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to the Boatslip Motor Inn about 9:30 PM. A small fire was reported in the rear (beach side) of the inn. Firefighters quickly doused the flames and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Provincetown firefighters respond to small fire at Boatslip
July 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
