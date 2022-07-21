You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown firefighters respond to small fire at Boatslip

Provincetown firefighters respond to small fire at Boatslip

July 20, 2022

Fire trucks were called to the Boatslip in Provincetown after reports of a small fire in the rear.
Pilgrim Monument webcam/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to the Boatslip Motor Inn about 9:30 PM. A small fire was reported in the rear (beach side) of the inn. Firefighters quickly doused the flames and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

